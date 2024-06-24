Vijayashanti looks powerful as ‘Vyjayanthi IPS’ in ‘NKR21’

Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is currently engrossed in the shooting of his next project, tentatively titled "NKR 21," directed by Pradeep Chilukuri. The film has recently made headlines following the release of a special teaser featuring the original Lady Superstar, Vijayashanti.

As a birthday tribute to Vijayashanti, the filmmakers unveiled a glimpse of her powerful role as Vyjayanthi IPS.

The teaser showcases her character through a series of action-packed sequences, highlighting her commanding presence and adding significant anticipation to the film.

Joining Kalyan Ram as the female lead is Saiee Manjrekar. The film, supported by a substantial budget and high technical standards, is a joint production by NTR Arts and Ashoka Creations. The movie is presented by Muppa Venkaiah Chowdary, Ashok Vardhan Muppa, and Sunil Balusu, ensuring a robust production backing.

With C. Ram Prasad as the cinematographer and Ajaneesh Loknath as the music composer, "NKR 21" promises to deliver a visually stunning and musically captivating experience. Fans eagerly await more updates on this highly anticipated film as it progresses through its production stages.








