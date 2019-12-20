Vijayawada: Venky-Mama movie unit celebrates success

Vijayawada: Actors Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya along with 'Venky-Mama' movie unit were in the city to celebrate the success of the movie on Friday.

Speaking to the media, Venkatesh expressed his happiness and gratitude to the audience for making the movie a big success and said that the love and affections of the audience should continue in the days to come.

He recalled that the dream of his father Dr Rama Naidu came true with this movie as his dad wanted both he Chaitanya act in a movie together Naga Chaitanya said he was overwhelmed with the success of the movie and said that the audience of Vijayawada and Guntur encourage all of his movies.

He said that the movie was screened with house full collections from the first show in Vijayawada. He said that the audience will like any movie which has comedy and emotion.

Heroin Payal Rajput, movie executive producer Vivek, Krishna district distributor M Bhagavan, Capital Cinemas manager K Kishore and movie unit were present.