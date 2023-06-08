Vijay’s blockbuster heroine to pair up again in ‘Thalapathy 68!!!’

Even though there is a plenty of time left before formal updates on “Thalapathy 68” are out, there has been a lot of excitement around the name of the actress who will be playing the female lead opposite Vijay in the movie. And the latest grapevine is that actress Jyothika has been finalised to play the film’s leading lady. Apparently, director Venkat Prabhu recently met with Jyothika and her actor husband Suriya to discuss her role and got their nod.

Previously, Vijay and Jyothika had shared screen in their 2000 blockbuster romantic drama, “Khushi.” The film was later remade in Telugu with the same title and it starred Pawan Kalyan and Bhumika in lead roles. An interesting coincidence is that popular actor-director SJ Suryah, who directed both the versions of Khushi, is rumored to be locking horns with Vijay in a negative role in “Thalapathy68”.

Yuvan Shankar Raja will be scoring the music for this AGS Entertainment production. More details about this high budget entertainer are expected to be out on Vijay’s birthday (June 22).