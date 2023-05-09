Vijay's Leo: Exciting Updates and Latest Developments

Lokesh Kanagaraj, a highly accomplished director, is currently working on his upcoming action-packed film titled "Leo," which is part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). The film stars the renowned actor Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, while Trisha Krishnan portrays his love interest.

According to reports, the talented actor Arjun Sarja, also known as Action King, will be joining the film's sets in Chennai to shoot an exhilarating action sequence alongside Vijay. The filming for this particular sequence is scheduled to commence today and is expected to span several days.

In addition to Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, the movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Priya Anand, Sanjay Dutt, Gowtham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Santi Mayadevi, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan, and others. Produced by Seven Screen Studios, the film features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.