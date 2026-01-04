Vikas Khanna shares experience of working with Shabana Azmi

Mumbai: Celebrity chef-turned-filmmaker Vikas Khanna says guiding veteran actor Shabana Azmi in his new film Imaginary Rain ranks among the proudest moments of his creative career.

The movie, adapted from Khanna’s own novel of the same name, sees Azmi in a central role that blends emotional depth with culinary passion, a combination that has already sparked industry buzz.





Khanna explained that working with Azmi was “the greatest highlight” of his life, reflecting on her stature in Indian cinema and her dedication to the part.

Imaginary Rain tells the story of a seasoned chef navigating personal tragedy and professional reinvention, drawing heavily on the themes explored in the original book.

Set against the backdrop of Manhattan and India, the film explores identity, loss and rediscovery through the lens of food and memory. Prateik Patil also stars, and the narrative promises poignant moments as well as a strong emotional core.

Azmi’s role as a MasterChef is central to the plot, and the actor’s involvement has been key to shaping the film’s tone.

Critics and audiences alike expect the project to resonate well, given Azmi’s revered career and Khanna’s unique vision as a director.

Khanna’s journey from Michelin-starred chef and MasterChef India judge to filmmaker is an unconventional but increasingly successful one.

Imaginary Rain marks his latest step in that transition, combining his passion for storytelling with his deep respect for food as a cultural force.

The film’s music, composed by Academy Award-winner A.R. Rahman, adds another layer of anticipation among cinema enthusiasts.

Rahman’s involvement has been seen as a major boost, bringing together culinary art, compelling performances and evocative soundscapes.

With its combination of strong performances, thematic richness and world-class music, Imaginary Rain is shaping up to be a standout title in Indian cinema this year.

Audiences are already showing keen interest ahead of its release, eager to see one of the industry’s most respected actors in such an emotionally driven role.