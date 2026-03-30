Vikram Sahidev’s 'Anakapalli' hard-hitting teaser launched

Young actor Vikram Sahidev, known for his impactful performances in films like 'Rudhramadevi', 'Race Gurram', 'Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India', and 'Rowdy Boys', makes his debut as a lead actor with the upcoming intense love drama 'Anakapalli'. The film stars Sandhya Vasishta as the female lead, with Tarak Ponnappa playing a key role. Backed by producers Thrinadha Rao Nakkina and Kandregula Naidu under the Bhavya Sri Movie Makers and Nakkina Narratives banners, and directed by Khagesh Tammineni, the film is co-produced by Kandregula Kumar Raja and is gearing up for release. Today, the makers unveiled a gripping teaser, offering a first look into its world.

The teaser begins with a thunderous dialogue from Vikram Sahidev’s character:

“Anakapalli… If you want something here, the man in front of you must fear you. If he doesn’t fear you, make him taste your fist. If he already knows that taste, make him crave the fight. And if he still doesn’t bow, keep hitting until his skull turns to pulp… We must take what we want.”

After this fiery monologue, the teaser smoothly transitions into a rustic village love story. The romance appears charming on the surface, but the emotional tension and underlying conflict between the leads add compelling depth that keeps viewers hooked.

Vikram Sahidev showcases remarkable range, portraying two distinct shades of his character with surprising maturity. He appears fierce and intimidating in the action sequences, yet tender and endearing in the romantic portions. His portrayal of Surya’s pain stands out. Sandhya Vasishta shines as the spirited love interest, while Tarak Ponnappa brings menace with his intense, negative-shaded role.

Apart from providing the story and screenplay, Thrinadha Rao Nakkina also plays the hero’s father, with Indrajaa Absar as the mother. The ensemble cast includes Mahaboob Basha, Srinivas Vadlamani, Kandregula Naidu, Nandini Rai, and Sangeetha Krish in notable roles.

Director Khagesh Tammineni skillfully blends love, action, raw intensity, and emotion to create an engaging narrative. Maaya V’s cinematography captures the gritty tone beautifully, while music director Davzand elevates the mood with a striking score. Uday Bhagavathula pens impactful dialogues, and Raghu Kulakarni handles production design.

This hard-hitting teaser strongly indicates that 'Anakapalli' will connect with audiences across age groups. With its powerful tone and emotional depth, the teaser has certainly raised expectations for the film ahead of its summer release.