Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’ locks release date

Talented actor Chiyaan Vikram has teamed up with the versatile director Pa Ranjith for a film called “Thangalaan.” Sizzling beauty Malavika Mohanan is the female lead in this movie. The makers took to their official social media handles and announced that the movie will be released worldwide on January 26, 2024. The makers have released an interesting poster to announce the same. The team also announced that the teaser will be unveiled on November 1, 2023.

The movie also has Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and others in pivotal roles. The film, produced by Neelam Productions and Studio Green, will have the music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.