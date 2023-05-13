Vimanam Teaser: Samuthirakani Promised An Emotional-Filled Family Drama

South India’s ace actor Samuthirakani is all set to showcase a complete emotion-filled family drama with his Vimanam movie. As he is essaying the role of a handicapped father in this movie, he will be seen encouraging and working hard to fulfil the dream of his son. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the teaser and promised to deliver a wonderful and cute drama in the theatres. Mega Prince Varun Tej launched the teaser and sent his best wishes to the whole team…

Along with the makers and Varun Tej, even Samuthirakani also shared the Vimanam teaser on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Varun Tej also wrote, “Happy to Launch this cute teaser of #Vimanam Backed by my dear @dir_kiran & @lemonsprasad garu! https://bit.ly/Vimanam_Teaser. Wishing @thondankani garu & the whole team very good luck”.

Even the makers launched the teaser and wrote, “Hold Your Tears... #VIMANAM Teaser has just landed - https://bit.ly/Vimanam_Teaser This June 9th, Board an Emotional Ride Only in Theatres”.

Going with the teaser, it first showcased how Samuthirakani's son asks him about his late mother and questions him about how did she travel to reach God. From that moment the little one dreams to become a pilot and even his father supports him in all the ways. Even though he is handicapped, he never discourages his son. Even the cute and funny school moments of that kid showcase his strong determination of turning into a pilot. The final dialogue, "Anni Iche Vadini Devudu Anadu, Nanna Antaru" makes us go teary-eyed and raised the expectations on the movie.

This movie has an ensemble cast of Samuthirakani, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Master Dhruvan, Meera Jasmine, Rahul Ramakrishna, Dhanraj, Naan Kadavul Rajendran. Vimanam movie is directed by Siva Prasad Yanala and produced by Kiran Korrapati in association with Zee Studios banner.

Vimanam will hit the theatres on 9th June, 2023…



