Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha Movie Leaked Online On Movierulz and Tamilrockers

Kiran Abbavaram, a young and talented actor, has recently released a new film called "Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha," directed by Murali Kishor Abburu and starring Kashmira Paradesi as the leading lady. The movie generated a lot of hype due to its aggressive marketing campaign, and it was released in theaters today. Let's wait and see how it fares with audiences.





According to the news, the movie has been pirated and is available on pirated websites like movierulz, tamilrockers, telegram, and tamilmv, tamilyogi. On these sites, people usually record the movie from the theatre on its first day and upload it for everyone to see. Despite people in the industry and cyber officials doing their best to avoid piracy, it is still inevitable that such acts will occur.





