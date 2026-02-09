‘Viplava Veerudu’ shooting begins with grand pooja ceremony

The shooting of ‘Viplava Veerudu’, a film that portrays the heroic contributions of common people during India’s freedom struggle, has officially begun with a grand pooja ceremony held at the sacred Filmnagar Temple.

Directed by S. Nagaraj Rao, the film features actress Indraja in a pivotal role, with Jaiswar and Sonali Setti playing the lead pair. The project is being produced by AV Jayaram under the banner of AVJR Productions. Eminent writer Paruchuri Gopalakrishna gave the first clap for the muhurat shot featuring Indraja, formally launching the film’s shoot.

Speaking on the occasion, Indraja shared that the film beautifully and realistically portrays a story set during the freedom struggle era. She said it highlights how ordinary people actively participated in the independence movement. Her character, Rani Bhavani Devi, plays a crucial role in the narrative, which focuses on how Indians stood up against British rule. She added that producer Jayaram is backing a meaningful film with a strong message and sought everyone’s blessings.

Hero Jaiswar expressed his excitement about playing the titular role of Viplava Veerudu, calling the character very special and stating that he believes the film will leave a lasting mark in cinematic history.

Debutante heroine Sonali Setti said she is extremely grateful for the opportunity and requested the blessings and support of the audience for her first film.

Director S. Nagaraj Rao described the project as his dream venture and said the film presents a powerful historical story set during the British era, with Indraja playing a significant character.

Producer AV Jayaram noted that the story is set during the period of Tipu Sultan and depicts how the British exploited India under the guise of trade, along with the consequences that followed. He said the film aims to deliver a strong and meaningful message.

Actor Patel Ashok Reddy added that the freedom people enjoy today is the result of the sacrifices made by great warriors of the past, and the film brings such unsung heroes to the silver screen.