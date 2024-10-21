Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Share Joy at Krishna Das Kirtan in Mumbai

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in Mumbai, where they recently marked Karwa Chauth. The couple attended a kirtan led by Krishna Das, known for his unique blend of traditional Indian chanting and contemporary music. Social media is abuzz with photos and videos showcasing the couple enjoying the spiritual gathering.

Anushka chose a chic white co-ord set for the occasion. Virat complemented her style in a green sweatshirt and blue denim jeans. For those unfamiliar, Krishna Das, originally named Jeffrey Kagel, started his spiritual journey in the 1960s. His travels to India led him to become a disciple of Neem Karoli Baba, a revered figure whom both Anushka and Virat admire.

https://www.instagram.com/wrogn.virat/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=e5659f0a-5072-4f6f-b0df-b732c11550b8

In a delightful recent appearance, the couple entertained fans with a playful cricket match, their first joint screen moment in a while. Anushka introduced her own set of whimsical rules. Her playful spirit shone through as she announced, “If you miss a ball three times, you’re out,” and added a cheeky note, “If you get angry, you’re out.”

Virat found himself following Anushka's light-hearted guidelines. One of her quirky rules stated, “Whoever hits the ball has to go fetch it.” As Virat prepared to take his turn, Anushka made it clear that “jiska bat, vo pehle batting karega,” securing her spot at the crease first. After she inevitably got out, she quickly created a new rule: “The first ball is the trial ball.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DAnB8MhoodQ/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=807f7480-1dcb-4857-960d-ae50c4a12f77

The video capturing their playful match also featured behind-the-scenes moments that highlighted their chemistry and laughter.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot on December 11, 2017. They share two children, Vamika and Akaay. Their bond continues to inspire fans, and their joyful moments together bring smiles to many faces. Anushka and Virat's recent activities reflect their strong relationship and shared values, making them one of the most adored couples in the public eye.