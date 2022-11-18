Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit A Temple In Nainital...

It is all known that Team India lost to England in T20 World Cup (Semi-Finals) which was held in Australia. Thereafter, the team also moved to New Zealand to lock the horns with Kiwis. Well, Virat Kohli, coach Dravid, Captain Rohit Sharma and a few other players are allowed to rest from this series. So, India's highest scorer of the T20 world cup, Virat is enjoying this small gap with his dear wife Anushka Sharma and their little one Vamika.



Off late, they visited a popular temple in Nainital along with their daughter Vamika. A few pictures of their trip are doing rounds on social media. The temple which they visited is in Kaichi Dham in Nainital.

Here are a few pics of Anushka and Virat Kohli… They took a few pics with the local people and their fans.

Even Bollywood's ace actor Anupam Kher also met the power couple at airport and had a pic with them… He dropped it on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Anupam, Virat and Anushka looked cool in this pic… He also wrote, "I was very happy to meet @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma at the airport lounge! Their warmth was beautifully infectious! Jai Ho to them! #Cricket #Artists #Cinema".

Speaking about Anushka Sharma's career, after a long break, she is all set to treat her fans with the Chakda X Press movie. Anushka Sharma will step into the shoes of Indian Woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This movie is being directed by Prosit Roy and Anushka's brother Karnesh is the producer of this movie and he is bankrolling it under the 'Clean Slate Filmz' banner.