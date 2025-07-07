‘Virgin Boys’ trailer promises youthful fun; set for July 11 release

The upcoming youthful drama Virgin Boys is gearing up for its theatrical release on July 11. Directed and written by Dayanand Gaddam and produced by Raja Darapuneni under the Raj Guru Films banner, the film stars Mitra Sharma, Geethanand, Srihan, Ronith, Jennifer Emmanuel, and Anshula in key roles. Blending fun, friendship, and a message-driven narrative, the film aims to strike a chord with the younger generation.

At the trailer launch event held, the makers unveiled a series of eye-catching promotional offers. Eleven lucky viewers who purchase tickets stand a chance to win brand-new iPhones. In select theatres, audiences will also experience a “Money Rain” — real currency notes showered on the crowd, which they get to keep.

Actor Ronith expressed gratitude to his long-time friend, director Dayanand, sharing, “It’s been our dream to collaborate. Virgin Boys can bring new energy to small-budget films.” Actor Srihan called it a fun-filled youth entertainer and used the platform to urge youngsters to stay away from drugs and act responsibly.

Producer Raja Darapuneni noted that despite lacking big stars, the film has garnered strong pre-release buzz with its teaser and songs. “We’re bringing surprises on July 11,” he said.

Dayanand revealed that the story draws inspiration from real college experiences, with music by Smaran Sai and standout scenes featuring Geethanand and Mitra Sharma.

The cast echoed sentiments of joy, nostalgia, and passion — promising an engaging experience for youth and families alike.