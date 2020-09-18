Virtual musical evening "Sunhere Sur" on September 19

Under the auspices of the Ekal Abhiyan, Van Bandhu Parishad, a musical program titled Sun here Sur to support poor rural children is being conducted live on the Van Bandhu Parishad website on September 19 at 7:00 pm. The event will be performed by well-known singer Ms. Sanjeevani Bhelande and her associate singers Mr. Sanjay Sawant, Sarvesh Mishra and Prashant Naseri. Sanjeevani has won the hearts of the people in the country and abroad by her melodious songs. She has been the winner of Zee Talent Show, SaReGaMa.

A huge orchestra of 30 musicians will perform in this online program to be held on the Van Bandhu Parishad website. This will be the largest live orchestra performance at the time of lockdown. In the present circumstances, the main objective of this program is to make people aware of the Ekal work in empowering the villagers. Kotak Mahindra Bank is the main sponsor of this event. The other sponsors are Century Ply India Ltd, Anmol Biscuits, Lux Cozy, Skipper Ltd, Prism Jewellery, Saraogi Udyog, Tania Industries, RR Global and AnandRathi Pvt Wealth Management.

Ekal Abhiyan is the world's largest voluntary organisation serving the rural and tribal villages across the country. Ekal is currently operating more than one lakh schools in remote villages across the country. About 28 lakh children are getting primary education in these one-teacher schools. Van Bandhu Parishad is committed to the all-round development of tribal society since last 30 years.

All are requested to join this musical program and enjoy the sweet music with the family. To view the program, click on the Parishad's web site