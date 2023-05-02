Virupaksha 10 Days Box Office Collection

Sai Dharam Tej's latest release "Virupaksha" has become a huge success at the box office, drawing large crowds consistently. The movie entered its second week on a high note and continued to perform remarkably well on weekdays, benefitting from the underwhelming performance of new releases such as "Agent."

In the Telugu states, "Virupaksha" has collected a share of Rs 30 crore, while overseas it has earned Rs 4.5 crore, and in the rest of India, it has made Rs 2.25 crore. Overall, the movie has grossed approximately Rs 36.75 crore worldwide, a fantastic feat for a mystery horror film.

Debutant director Karthik Dandu helmed the project, produced by Sukumar and BVSN Prasad. Sukumar also lent his screenplay for the film, which stars Samyuktha, Rajiv Kanakala, and Sunil in significant roles.

"Virupaksha" released to positive reviews and excellent word of mouth on 21st April, and audiences have enjoyed this mystery thriller's unique concept and impressive technical values. Due to the holiday advantage, the movie is expected to perform well today as well.