Virupaksha Garners Strong Worldwide Theatrical Business

The release of Sai Dharam Tej's supernatural thriller, Virupaksha, is just a couple of days away and the promotions are in full swing. The trailer has already created great intrigue, and all eyes are now on the movie's initial reception. Tollywood has been going through a dull phase, with recent releases like Ravanasura, Shaakuntalam, and Rudrudu failing to impress audiences. It remains to be seen if Virupaksha, releasing this week, and Agent, releasing a week later, can bring back audiences to the theaters.

Virupaksha has reportedly done excellent theatrical business in all territories of Andhra Pradesh, with the six territories being sold at a ratio of 10Cr. Ceeded rights have been sold for Rs 3Cr, while Nizam rights are valued at 8Cr overall. The theatrical business in Telugu states stands at Rs 21Cr, and worldwide theatrical rights are valued at approximately Rs 25Cr.

Set in the 1990s, Virupaksha is written by Sukumar and directed by Karthik Dandu, with Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra producing the film. Samyuktha Menon plays the female lead, and Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music. Let's hope that the inside reports of Virupaksha turn out to be true.