"Virupaksha" gets more US locations and screens due to popular demand

The film "Virupaksha," starring Sai Dharam Tej and Samyukta Menon in lead roles, is making waves at the box office with its impressive earnings of over 50 crores gross worldwide. Directed by Karthik Dandu and with screenplay by renowned director Sukumar, the movie is adding new locations and screens in the USA region due to high public demand. The film is expected to cross the one-million-dollar mark soon, which will be a first for Sai Dharam Tej.

There are high hopes that the movie will breach the prestigious 100 crores gross mark as well. Notable actors including Rajiv Kanakala, Ajay, Brahmaji, Soniya Singh, Sai Chand, and Shymala play key roles in this mystical thriller, which was produced by BVSN Prasad under the banner of SVCC. The music is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, and there is already talk of a sequel.