Virupaksha Receives "A" Certificate for Thrills and Terror from Censor Board

"Virupaksha" is the upcoming film starring Sai Dharam Tej, set to release on April 21 in theaters worldwide in multiple languages. The film follows Tej's previous serious content film, "Republic," and appears to be a complete mystical thriller, as shown in the trailer.

The censor board recently watched the film and awarded it an "A" certificate, restricting the film to adult audiences. However, the reason for the certification is not due to bad language or sexual content but purely because of the thrills and terror elements present in the film. The filmmakers of "Virupaksha" have accepted the certification and agree that the content requires such restrictions.

As seen in the trailer, "Virupaksha" will take the audience on a thrilling ride with mystery elements unfolded by the lead actor. Sai Dharam Tej has confirmed that the film will be set in the period of 1970 to 1990 and will involve black magic, superstitions, and supernatural forces, which might have contributed to the "A" certification.

Written by Sukumar and directed by Karthik Dandu, "Virupaksha" is produced by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, with Samyuktha Menon as the female lead and music by Ajaneesh Loknath.