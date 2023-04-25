Virupaksha Sets New Record: Rs. 50 Crores in Just 4 Days

Sai Dharam Tej's recent movie "Virupaksha," directed by Karthik Varma Dandu and featuring Samyuktha of "Sir" fame as the female lead, continues to perform exceptionally well at the box office worldwide. The mystical thriller has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences alike.

In just four days, "Virupaksha" has grossed a staggering Rs. 50 crores, setting a new record for Sai Dharam Tej's movies. The movie also stars Sunil, Soniya Singh, Rajiv Kanakala, Brahmaji, and other prominent actors in pivotal roles. Ajaneesh Loknath's music adds to the overall charm of the film.

Produced by BVSN Prasad, "Virupaksha" is a must-watch for anyone who enjoys an enthralling mystical thriller.