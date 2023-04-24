Virupaksha's Rampage Continues at the USA Box Office

Last Friday, the latest movie of Sai Dharam Tej, "Virupaksha", directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, was released in theaters. The film received excellent reviews from both critics and the public. Samyuktha played the role of the heroine in this mystical thriller.

By the end of its third day, "Virupaksha" had made a massive collection of $760,000 at the US box office. The film is expected to continue its success and is likely to join the elite $1 million club in a day or two. This is Sai Dharam Tej's highest-grossing film to date.

Other notable actors in the movie include Sunil, Soniya Singh, Brahmaji, Ajay, and others. BVSN Prasad produced the film, and Ajaneesh Loknath provided the music.