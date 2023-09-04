Vishal passes strong comments on National award; says he would throw the award into trash if he gets

Actor Vishal is waiting for the release of his next film, “Mark Anthony.” The actor made some strong comments on film awards during the promotional event of his film in Chennai. The actor expressed skepticism and a lack of faith in the current award system.

Vishal’s comments on awards came in response to a question about the National Awards. He stated, “I don’t trust them at all. The greatest award is given by all the people to the artist’s performance after watching the film. An honest award is the judgment given by the audience. With the blessings of the audience, I have sustained my career in the film industry for many years, which is a significant award for me. Even if I receive awards for the films I have acted in, I would throw them in the trash.”

Furthermore, Vishal briefly touched upon the topic of political entry and elections. While he did not make any definitive statements, he acknowledged that “anything can happen in life.”

Vishal mentioned how actor Radha Ravi had encouraged him to join the Artists Association (Nadigar Sangam) and expressed that the future holds uncertainties.







