Vishal’s ‘Mark Antony’ to compete with ‘Chandramukhi 2!’
Kollywood actors Vishal and SJ Suryah have teamed up for a new action drama movie called “Mark Antony,” directed by Adhik Ravichandran
Kollywood actors Vishal and SJ Suryah have teamed up for a new action drama movie called “Mark Antony,” directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Now, the film is in the news again. Recently, rumours have been circulating on social media that the movie will be released on July 28, 2023. However, the latest reports suggest that the release date has been postponed to September 15, 2023, which is also the rumoured release date for the movie “Chandramukhi 2.” An official announcement regarding the release date is still awaited.
“Mark Antony” stars Ritu Varma as the female lead and is funded by Vinod Kumar of Mini Studios. The movie features music composed by GV Prakash Kumar and will be released in theaters soon in Tamil and Telugu languages.
