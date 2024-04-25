Vishal’s thriller ‘Rathnam’ clears censor; all set to hit theatres

As the clock ticks closer to the release date, anticipation mounts for Versatile Star Vishal's much-awaited film "Rathnam," directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Hari. The dynamic duo, known for delivering two blockbusters previously, coupled with Vishal's recent sensational hit, has set the bar high for their latest collaboration. Adding fuel to the fire, the promotional material for "Rathnam" has generated a significant buzz, with the recently released trailer receiving an overwhelming response from eager fans.

During a press meet, Vishal teased audiences with the promise of a suspenseful ride, assuring that "Rathnam" would keep them on the edge of their seats from start to finish. Jointly produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam under the banners of Stone Bench Films and Zee Studios, the movie is gearing up for a grand release in a multitude of theatres across the Telugu states, courtesy of CH Satish Kumar and K Raj Kumar of Sri Siri Sai Cinemas.

Amidst the pre-release frenzy, "Rathnam" has successfully completed its censor formalities, securing a U/A certificate from officials who commended the film for its compelling content, brilliant direction, and meticulous craftsmanship. Vishal's powerhouse performance is expected to be a standout feature, complemented by Hari's signature treatment and Rockstar DSP's exceptional music.

Adding to the excitement, the makers unveiled a new song titled "Yetuvaipo" ahead of the film's release. Composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, the track delivers inspiring life lessons through poignant lyrics penned by Shree Mani and soul-stirring vocals by Hariharan. The visuals accompanying the song promise to evoke intense emotions, setting the stage for a captivating cinematic experience.

Starring Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead and with M Sukumar handling cinematography, "Rathnam" is poised to deliver a gripping narrative with a thrilling screenplay. Co-produced by Kalyan Subramaniam and Alankar Pandian, the film is primed to captivate audiences with its riveting storyline and stellar performances when it hits theatres.