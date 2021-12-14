Vishnu Vardhan Induri's Spokesperson States The Complaint Registered On The '83' Movie Is Baseless…

It is all known that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's upcoming movie '83' will be released on the occasion of the Christmas festival this month. Being the sports drama that showcases the memorable moments of the 1983 Indian cricket world cup, Ranveer will step into the shoes of Kapil Dev is all set to entertain us with all his reel time. Off late, a finance company Future Resource FZE has filed a complaint on the producers of this movie Vibri Media, director Kabir Khan, producers Sajid Nadiadwala, Deepika Padukone of accusing them for cheating them on the rights issue. Well, Vishnu Vardhan Induri's spokesperson cleared the air and called the complaint as a baseless one.



He said, "In the wake of the ongoing reports of a legal case filed against the makers of the upcoming film 83, on behalf of Vibri Media, we would like to deny the claims of the complainant and clarify the makers of 83 are in no way concerned with the case. The complaint of Future Resources FZE against the producers of the film 83 is false, baseless and motivated. Future Resources FZE is a minority shareholder in Vibri Media, there have been internal disputes between the promoters of Vibri Media Pvt Ltd and the complainant, which are pending in various courts. The complainant Future Resources FZE has been restrained by the Hon'ble Telangana high court from interfering with the movie 83 in any manner."

He also added, "This action of the complainant prior to the release of the film is motivated, a publicity gimmick and constitutes contempt of court for which Vibri Media Pvt Ltd is availing its legal remedies against the Complainant. The film 83 and the producers are in no way concerned with this and they reserve their right to initiate appropriate action against Future Resources FZE".

Speaking about the movie, it is directed by Kabir Khan and is bankrolled by Kabir Khan, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala under the Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films, Vibri Media, KA Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films banners.

This movie will hit the big screens on the occasion of the Christmas festival on 24th December, 2021!