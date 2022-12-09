Vishnu Vishal recollects how his wife Gutta Jwala supported him in tough times

Vishnu Vishal is one of the most bankable stars in Tamil cinema. He is out with his new film Matti Kusti which has done well in Tamil Nadu. Vishal promoted the film quite well in Telugu and his wife, Jwala Gutta also played a key role in the promotion of the film which was co-produced by Ravi Teja.

When asked about her role in his life, Vishal said that Jawala entered his life when he was down and out.

The manner in which she encouraged him to get back and not loose hope in his career helped him to get back says Vishu Vishal. He further added that her support means a lot to him and now he is back with new energy and is shooting for some good projects in his career and his best is only yet to come.