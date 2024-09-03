 Vishnupriya Joins Bigg Boss Telugu 8, Netizens React to Her Past Comments

The 8th season of Bigg Boss Telugu has officially begun, and it's already creating a buzz with its unique twist. This season kicked off with a grand launch on Sunday, September 1, where 14 contestants entered the house in seven pairs. One of the most talked-about contestants is popular anchor Vishnupriya, who joined as the 12th contestant of the season. Her entry has sparked a whirlwind of reactions, especially due to an old viral video that is making rounds on social media.

In the resurfaced video, Vishnupriya can be seen adamantly stating that she would never participate in Bigg Boss. "No matter how many crores are given, I will not go. When the world is so beautiful outside, why stay in some house? I need to take care of my parents at home. I have never even watched Bigg Boss," she declared. These comments, made nearly five years ago, have stirred up conversations online, especially since she has now entered the show.

Vishnupriya also mentioned that she is not a Bigg Boss type of person and has no interest in anchoring anymore. "It is impossible for me to go. If I go, you can curse me," she added in the video. The stark contrast between her past statements and her current participation has fueled debates among fans and critics alike.

As expected, the old video has gone viral, leading to mixed reactions from the public. While some netizens are quick to criticize her for the apparent change in stance, others are defending her. Many believe that opinions and circumstances change over time, and it's unfair to hold her accountable for something she said years ago. Some supporters argue that Bigg Boss could be a strategic move for her career growth, and they encourage fans to stand by her.

Before becoming a household name as a TV anchor, Vishnupriya had a stint in movies. She played small roles in several Telugu and Tamil films, but her acting career didn't take off as expected. This prompted her to transition to TV, where she found success as an anchor.

Her big break came with the popular ETV show Povepora, where she co-hosted with Sudigali Sudheer. The show became a hit, and Vishnupriya gained widespread recognition. She continued to host various TV shows and special events, further cementing her position in the entertainment industry.

Vishnupriya has had a versatile career, from anchoring TV shows to acting in films and web series. She played a bold character in ‘Checkmate’ and also appeared in the movie ‘Wanted.’ Additionally, she portrayed a key role in the web series Daya. Recently, she was seen in the ‘Kiraak Boys Killadi Girls Show.’

However, her career seemed to have hit a plateau, with no significant projects in hand. This may have influenced her decision to enter the Bigg Boss house, seeing it as an opportunity to revive and boost her career.