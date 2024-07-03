Vishwak Sen captivates in lady getup from upcoming film ‘Laila’

Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen is set to take audiences on an exciting cinematic journey with his latest venture, "Laila." Directed by Ram Narayan, known for his work in "Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku," the film commenced with a grand pooja ceremony this morning, marking the beginning of a highly anticipated project.

To stir up excitement, the makers have released a captivating pre-look poster featuring Vishwak Sen in a stunning lady getup. This bold and challenging role sees the "Gangs of Godavari" star stepping out of his comfort zone, embracing a unique avatar that has left fans eagerly awaiting his performance. The intriguing transformation promises a fresh and engaging experience for viewers, highlighting Sen's versatility as an actor.





Joining Sen in this exciting project is Akanksha Sharma, who plays the film’s female lead. The chemistry between the lead actors and their performances is expected to be a major highlight of the film. "Laila" is set for a Valentine’s Day release on February 14, 2025, making it a perfect treat for moviegoers seeking a blend of romance and drama.



Produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, "Laila" boasts a compelling script by Vasudeva Murthy. The film is poised to be a visual and musical delight, with Tanishk Bagchi composing the music and Richard Prasad handling the cinematography. The collaboration of such talented artists promises a rich cinematic experience, combining engaging storytelling with top-notch technical execution.





As the film gears up for its release, fans and critics alike are buzzing with anticipation. "Laila" is not just another film but a testament to Vishwak Sen's daring approach to his craft, and his willingness to take on unconventional roles. With its unique premise and promising execution, "Laila" is set to be one of the standout films of 2025, ensuring a memorable viewing experience for audiences.

