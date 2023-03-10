Vishwak's Dhamki Enters a No Competition Zone

Tollywood actor Vishwak Sen is all set to release his upcoming film, "Das Ka Dhamki," which he has not only acted in but also directed and produced. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 22nd and has the advantage of being the only big release of that week.

The film's poster features Vishwak in two different avatars, one with a clean-shaven look and the other with a beard and curly hair, portraying two contrasting shades of his character. The team is aggressively promoting the film, with plans to step up the game in the coming days.

The theatrical trailer of the movie has already received an overwhelming response, assuring audiences that "Das Ka Dhamki" is a guaranteed commercial entertainer with all the essential elements. The first three songs released from the movie have also been well received.

Being produced under the banners of Vanmaye Creations and Vishwaksen Cinemas, this is Vishwak Sen's first Pan India film and is generating positive buzz. The film stars Nivetha Pethuraj as the female lead opposite Vishwak Sen.