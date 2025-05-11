Vishwaksen unleashes ambitious multi-lingual thriller ‘CULT’

Mass Ka Das Vishwaksen is back, and this time he’s going all-in with his next project titled #CULT, a high-octane, new-age party thriller inspired by real events. Proving once again that he’s more than just an actor, Vishwaksen takes the reins as writer and director for this ambitious film, which is being bankrolled by Karate Raju and Sandeep Kakarala under the banners of Tarak Cinemas and Vanmaye Creations.

Unveiled in a vibrant announcement poster, #CULT hints at its wild and unconventional tone. The image shows the protagonist in a goat mask surrounded by confetti and cargo containers, giving audiences a taste of the edgy, unpredictable journey that lies ahead.





The film was officially launched today at Ramanaidu Studios in a grand event. S Radha Krishna (Chinna Babu) unveiled the title logo, Talasani Srinivas Yadav switched on the camera for the muhurtham shot, and Allu Aravind gave the first clap, marking the beginning of the shoot.

In a bold move, Vishwaksen is introducing 40 debutants through the film, while surrounding himself with a team of stellar technicians. Acclaimed filmmaker Tharun Bhascker has penned the dialogues, while KGF and Salaar composer Ravi Basrur is handling the music. Arvind Vishwanathan is the DOP, Ravi Teja Girijala takes care of editing, and Arvind Mule leads the art department.





Taking it global, #CULT is set to release in Telugu, Hindi, Japanese, Spanish, and English, making it one of the most exciting and unique pan-world releases in Indian cinema.