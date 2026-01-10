Marwadi University to Host Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference

Building upon the success of Vibrant Gujarat, Marwadi University is set to become the host venue for the prestigious Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences (VGRC). Organised by the Government of Gujarat, the conference will be scheduled from 11th to 12th January 2026.

With the objective of taking not only Saurashtra but the entire state of Gujarat to global prominence in the field of education, the university has submitted a proposal of ₹1,000 crore investment MoU to the Education Department, Government of Gujarat. The proposed investment will support the development of state-of-the-art academic infrastructure, including new academic blocks with advanced laboratories, modern sports facilities, and next-generation hostels. Additionally, a dedicated 10,000 square feet centre for innovation and start-ups will be established, along with a separate academic block for continuing education aimed at working professionals and entrepreneurs.

Emphasizing the theme “Vocal for Local”, VGRC will be organised across four zones of Gujarat — North, Saurashtra-Kutch, South, and Central Gujarat. The event is also set to witness global participation form countries including Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, and the Netherlands, along with organizations like JETRO, ICBC, USISPF, World Bank, and the Russian Federation.

Expressing delight at this auspicious opportunity, Dhruv Marwadi, Trustee, Marwadi University, shared, “It is a matter of great pride for us to host the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences for the Kutch–Saurashtra region. As an institution rooted in innovation, industry engagement, and skill development, we are proud to provide a platform that fosters collaborations between local enterprises, start-ups, government bodies, and global investors. We aim to continuously co-create Gujarat’s growth story and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat.”R.B. Jadeja, Provost, Marwadi University, shared, “We are proud to contribute to Gujarat’s progress and the larger vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. VGRC embodies the true spirit of connecting local potential with global opportunities. Hosting this event is our commitment to building these bridges and contributing to Gujarat’s emergence as a globally competitive and inclusive growth engine.”Over the course of two days, participants will engage in seminars, exhibitions, MoU signings, B2B-B2G meetings, buyer-seller meets, and vendor development programs. The itinerary will cover topics including AI, Digital Marketing, Sustainability, Circular Economy, Auto & Precision Engineering, etc.Inspired by the legacy of 10 successful Vibrant Gujarat Global Summits, the event will position Gujarat as a global investment hub and will give fresh momentum to the state’s overall economic development. With a strong focus on key sectors including MSMEs, start-ups, skill development, tourism, culture, and food processing, the conference aligns with the visions of Viksit Bharat@2047 and Viksit Gujarat@2047.