Vishwaksen's film 'Dhamki' has been given a new release date.

Vishwaksen's debut pan-Indian movie, "Dhamki," has made headlines once again. Originally planned to release on February 17, 2023, the movie was postponed indefinitely. Today, the makers have officially announced a new release date for this comedy-action drama.

Directed by Vishwaksen, the movie is set for a grand release worldwide on March 22, 2023, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. The makers released a new poster to announce the new release date, featuring the actor in both mass and class avatars.

" Dhamki" is a high-budget movie produced by Karate Raju under the Vanmaye Creations and Vishwaksen Cinemas banners. Prasanna Kumar Bezawada wrote the dialogues, with Nivetha Pethuraj as the female lead and Rao Ramesh, Hyper Aadi, Rohini, and Prithviraj in supporting roles. The promotional content has raised expectations for the film, with Leon James scoring the music and Dinesh K Babu handling the camera.