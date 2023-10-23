Vivek Agnihotri brings author Dr S L Bhyrappa’s monumental novel ‘Parva’ on silverscreen

Bengaluru: Dr. S L Bhyrappa’s celebrated literary masterpiece, ‘Parva,’ is poised for an extraordinary cinematic transformation, promising a grandiose and immersive movie experience. This ambitious venture is under the astute direction of the acclaimed Bollywood maestro, Vivek Agnihotri, renowned for his compelling work in cinematic gems like ‘The Kashmir Files’ , ‘The Tashkent Files’, and ‘The Vaccine War.’ ‘Parva’ holds an esteemed place in the hearts of literature connoisseurs and now embarks on an exhilarating journey into the world of cinema. What sets this endeavour apart is the bilingual title ‘Parva,’ embracing both Kannada and Hindi, symbolizing its all-encompassing nature and the aspiration to connect with audiences transcending linguistic barriers. The film, to be expertly crafted in both Kannada and Hindi, will be produced by Vivek Agnihotri under his banner, Buddha Films.

The official title and a striking movie poster unveiling took place at the grand Chowdaiah Memorial Hall in Bangalore, graced by the presence of the iconic Dr S L Bhyrappa. His invaluable blessings and best wishes have further kindled the anticipation surrounding this highly awaited cinematic endeavour.

Vivek Agnihotri, a seasoned storyteller, embraces the challenge of bringing ‘Parva’ to the silver screen. His partnership with Dr. S L Bhyrappa is a testament to their shared commitment, having previously collaborated on the enthralling ‘The Tashkent Files.’ Inspired by the resounding success of ‘The Kashmir Files,’ Dr. Bhyrappa urged Vivek Agnihotri to embark on the ‘Parva’ adaptation, which he wholeheartedly accepted. The project, which has been in the scripting and preparatory stages for the past year, will be presented in three captivating instalments.

‘Parva’ will stand as a distinctive project, transcending linguistic boundaries. It signifies the unwavering dedication of a multifaceted team and the unwavering support of Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa, who graced the grand unveiling. The film’s production is further enriched by the participation of Prakash Belawadi, who plays a pivotal role as a co-writer on this remarkable journey.

Actor turned producer Pallavi Joshi takes the helm of this cinematic voyage, emphasizing the shared responsibility among all team members in bringing ‘Parva’ to life on the silver screen. The collaboration with Dr Bhyrappa adds a unique and significant dimension to the production.

‘Parva’ promises to be a monumental cinematic spectacle, a narrative that transcends not only linguistic boundaries but also cultural and emotional horizons. It stands as a grand tribute to the realm of literature and the enchantment of cinema.