Vysakh hails Mammootty’s bold reinvention ahead of ‘Kalamkaval’ release

Director Vysakh has penned an emotional and admiration-filled note for Malayalam superstar Mammootty, expressing his excitement for the actor’s upcoming film Kalamkaval, which hits theatres on December 5. Taking to Instagram, Vysakh praised Mammootty as an artist who “doesn’t just act but evolves,” saying the star continues to push boundaries with every new role.

Vysakh, who is currently directing Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa, wrote that watching Mammootty step into fresh characters with renewed fire is a privilege for audiences. Calling Kalamkaval a film he’s eagerly waiting to witness on the big screen, he wished the team massive success, hoping it becomes another shining chapter in the actor’s legendary journey.

The director also extended his wishes to Vinayakan, whose intensity he said he was excited to see, and to filmmaker Jithin K Jose and writer Jishnu Sreekumar. He congratulated the entire team, including George and Mammootty Kampany, for backing a film driven by passion and strong creative force. Vysakh ended his note with a fan-like declaration: “First day, first show — booked.”

Kalamkaval, led by Mammootty and Vinayakan, has already built strong buzz following its teaser and the makers’ claim that the superstar will be seen in a never-before avatar. The film, cleared with a U/A certificate, is rumoured to present Mammootty in a character with grey shades.

Directed by Jithin K Jose, the film features cinematography by Faisal Ali, editing by Praveen Prabhakar, music by Mujeeb Majeed and action choreography by Action Santhosh. With mounting anticipation and glowing industry support, Kalamkaval is gearing up for a powerful opening.