War 2 Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR Film Crosses Big Milestone

War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR is performing strongly at the box office, crossing a major milestone in just a few days. The film continues to attract large audiences across India.

The movie War 2 is performing well the box office. In the first three days, it earned about 142 crore rupees in India.

On the fourth day, i.e., Sunday, it made another 31 crore rupees.

This brings the total earnings in four days to nearly 174 crore rupees.

Day 1 collection was 52 crore.

Day 2 collection was 57.35 crore.

Day 3 collection was 33.25 crore.

Day 4 collection was 31 crore.

Audiences are thronging theatres in large numbers to witness their stars on large screen.

In Hindi shows, about one-third of seats were filled.

In Tamil shows, almost half the seats were full.

In Telugu shows, about one-third of seats were filled.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 features Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in crucial roles. The film was produced under Yash Raj Films banner

