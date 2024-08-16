Watch Mammootty's Intense Look in ‘Bazooka’ Teaser

Malayalam megastar Mammootty continues to captivate audiences with his relentless passion for cinema, consistently exploring new genres and roles. His latest venture, ‘Bazooka,’ is a game thriller that promises to be another feather in his illustrious cap. Directed by Dino Dennis, marking his debut, the film's teaser was unveiled on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day celebrations.

The 100-second teaser showcases Mammootty in a strikingly stylish avatar, featuring a ponytail and a vintage car. Although the teaser is packed with intense action and gripping sequences, it intriguingly withholds details about Mammootty's character. His co-star, Gautham Vasudev Menon, is seen donning the role of an IPS officer, adding to the suspense and excitement.

In addition to Mammootty and Gautham Menon, ‘Bazooka’ boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including, Jagdish, Siddharth Bharathan, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko and Aishwarya Menon.

The film's music is composed by Mithun Mukundan, adding another layer of excitement to this high-octane thriller. The makers have meticulously crafted a teaser that not only highlights the film's action-packed narrative but also teases the audience with glimpses of its intriguing plot.

Speculations are rife about Mammootty's character in Bazooka. While the teaser keeps his role under wraps, reports suggest that he might be playing the role of ex-army officer Vineeth Menon. This character promises to be a powerful and impactful addition to Mammootty's diverse repertoire.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ru5Cku2t1JU



Mammootty's enduring presence in the Malayalam film industry spans over five decades. His recent projects reflect an increased momentum, with ‘Bazooka’ being his fourth film in 2024. Earlier this year, he has already graced the screen in Abraham Ozler, Bhramayugam, and Turbo.

Mammootty's work ethic and dedication to his craft are evident from his recent filmography. In 2022, he delivered five films, including, ‘Bhishma Parvam,’ ‘CBI 5: The Brain,’ Puzhu,’ ‘Priyan Ottathilanu’ and ‘Rorschach.’

In 2023, he followed up with four more films, maintaining a prolific output that continues to delight his fans.

‘Bazooka’ is set to hit the screens in October 2024, and fans eagerly await the full reveal of Mammootty's character and the film's complete storyline. The teaser has already created a significant buzz, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.