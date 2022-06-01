Watch The Trending Video Of Late Singer KK Sweating Profusely During The Concert

A trending video was witnessed of the late singer KK where fans were found revealing that the AC was not working after singer KK's sweating profusely during the event went viral. The singer felt uneasy when he arrived at his hotel room a few hours after his performance and fell.



KK, a well-known vocalist, died Sunday night at the age of 53. He was in Kolkata for a live performance at Nazrul Mancha. On arriving at the hospital, he was reportedly confirmed dead. Although cardiac arrest is believed as the cause of death, a final determination will be made after the autopsy and post-mortem investigations are completed. In the midst of it all, a video from the event has gone viral, showing the late singer sweating profusely. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:





AC wasn't working at Nazrul Mancha. he performed their and complained abt it bcoz he was sweating so badly..it wasnt an open auditorium. watch it closely u can see the way he was sweating, closed auditorium, over crowded,

Legend had to go due to authority's negligence.

Not KK pic.twitter.com/EgwLD7f2hW — WE जय (@Omnipresent090) May 31, 2022





Through the video, it can be seen that the late singer pausing, wiping his face with a towel, and waving to another man who appears to be inquiring about the ventilation in the footage. KK's concert reportedly lasted until 8:30 p.m., after which he became ill and returned to his hotel. His health worsened, and he was transported to Kolkata's CMRI hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As per reports, some concertgoers claimed that the indoor Nazrul Mancha auditorium was overcrowded and that the air conditioning wasn't working properly. On stage, a clearly sweating KK was feeling the heat and had even requested that the spotlights on him be dimmed. He also expressed his dissatisfaction with the crowding near the stage to the organisers. In fact, during the event, a video of KK sweating profusely has gone viral.