Welyke Makeup and Hair Academy launches in Yousufguda

Welyke Makeup and Hair Academy has officially opened its doors in Yousufguda, aiming to shape the future of beauty professionals. The academy, inaugurated by Founder & Director Mumait Khan along with Co-founder Javed and Keith, offers expert training in hairstyling, makeup, skincare, and wellness. The launch event saw the presence of actress Jyothi, Aksa Khan, Rapper Roll Rida, and choreographer Joseph.

“Our mission is to inspire and train individuals passionate about the beauty industry,” said Mumait Khan. The academy provides hands-on training, personalized mentorship, and courses in bridal makeup, led by internationally trained tutors. Students gain real-world experience with advanced techniques and industry insights.

To mark its launch, Welyke is hosting a grand opening event on February 23, featuring live demos, campus tours, and networking opportunities. Aspiring professionals and beauty enthusiasts are invited to explore this new hub of creativity and learning.