We’re Happy With Positive Response From All Corners For Ala Ninnu Cheri: Producer Kommalapati Sai Sudhakar

Dinesh Tej, Hebah Patel, and Payal Radhakrishna played the lead roles in the feel-good love and family entertainer 'Ala Ninnu Cheri'. This movie is presented by Kommalapati Sridhar under the banner of Viision Movie Makers. Maresh Shivan directed the movie, while Kommalapati Sai Sudhakar produced it. Oscar-award winner Chandra Bose penned the lyrics and Subhash Anand composed the music. The film hit the screens today and received a positive response. On the occasion, producer Kommalapati Sai Sudhakar interacted with the media.



The producer says they spent the budget that was needed for the story. “There were not many songs in the movie initially. We spent a good budget for the songs. We shot the movie in the village and in the real locations.”

He is delighted with the response for the movie, after its release. “The movie is getting good response from the audience. More importantly, the response from the rural areas is amazing. They are all connecting more to the first half.”

Sudhakar says his father appreciated him after watching the movie. “My father spoke at the pre-release event. He already watched the movie by then. The conflict between love and goal is common in everyone's life. Many people who saw the movie said that they got related to the story and the character of the protagonist.”

Disclosing the reason for entering the films, the producer says, “My grandfather was in distribution for a long time. We love movies since childhood. When we decided to make films, we made this film with the intention of impressing all sections of the audience.”

The producer played a small role in the movie. “I don't know much about acting. But everyone says I look good on screen. So, I played a cameo to test myself. I tried because it is my own production.”

Sudhakar is all praises for director Maresh Shivan. “Director Maresh Shivan penned a good story and heart-touching dialogues. In fact, the dialogues written by him are getting good responses in the theatre.”

The producer affirms Subhash Anand’s music is one of the biggest strengths of the movie. “Music is one of the major reasons for such a response to the movie. Chandra Bose's lyrics gave him more strength. Chandra Bose is the only one who can write commercial love songs. We are lucky that all the songs were provided by him. All the six songs are getting an amazing response. Everyone is talking about Re-Recording work.”

Sudhakar states they are fortunate to get a senior cinematographer like I Andrew. “Most of the technicians who worked for the movie are new. We are lucky to have Andrew on sets. He is a great cameraman. He has done many great films. He’s given some beautiful visuals to our film.”

About his future projects and their genres, the producer says, “If we like a story and concept, we will make a film in any genre. We will approach whoever is perfect for the story. You never know who has the talent. Now many people are creating wonders on YouTube as well. I try to make films that appeal to all sections of the audience. I heard a story in the thriller genre. I’ll divulge more details later.”