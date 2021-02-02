What Happens When Women Create a Call Centre? Watch ALTBalaji To Find Out

After the success of the action-packed web-series Bang Baang, ALTBalaji has just launched the much-awaited dramedy Helllo Jee! Hinting at the naughty and the nice that the show is made of, the teaser, trailer, and posters have created excitement amongst the audience with its endearing characters, who are a part of this firecracker of a show. The show opens with Angelina' played by Nyra Banerjee, coaching her friends on the business they're about to start together. Helllo Jee is ALTBalaji's newest brainchild, an entertaining dramedy, filled with instances that will tickle your brain.

The pre-teaser, teaser, and trailer have all generated so much hype around the show. They are there across all ALTBalaji social media platforms and provides a window into the laughter fest the web series is going to be. The chaos that ensues as these lovely women go on their business journey together is a valuable watch. The protagonist of any show is a male character, but by 'Helllo Jee', the makers break the shackles by having Nyra Banerjee as their lead.

'Helllo Jee' is a story of Anusheela Gupta, a rebel absconder who is living her life on the edge filled with numerous wacky and unpredictable twists and turns that keep affecting her life and all the people associated with her. She is on the run from her past and ends up emancipating a bunch of struggling women in a quaint township. In a captivating, brave, and unconventional setup, the likes of which the country has never seen before, Helllo Jee focuses on narrating a story where women come together and let their hair down while building their lives up.

Nyra Banerjee who plays Angelina quips, "I am really glad that the show has launched. I feel like I have tapped into my full potential, and it feels like all the efforts of the past months have led us to this one moment. I hope the audiences love this show, and I am grateful to Ekta Kapoor Mam and ALTBalaji for giving me this opportunity."

"Working with Nyra, Shahnawaz Sabir Khan, and the rest of the cast and crew has been an absolute blast. A project most actors can only aspire to. I'm so excited to know how the audience receives it, and the kind of reviews the show welcomes. This truly is one of the most unconventional shows that could exist.", says actor Rahul Sharma

In this wild, adrenaline-pumped drive, the women power unite to make a gripping, pulp fiction styled, narrative, where Angelina comes across a bunch of women who either aspire to a better life or are living their lives in the shell of conditioning, chained in the shackles of circumstances. Helllo jee also explores the least trodden path of 'female bonding' in the Hindi storytelling space.

Produced by Shaurya films and Suchi films, written by Vishal Watvani & Renu Watvani and directed by Shahnawaz Sabir Khan binge-watch the first 10 episodes only on the ALTBalaji app now. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji for more updates!