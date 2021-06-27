When Billu Barber became Billu, yet bit the dust

Two famous Khans starring together could not save a hit Malayalam film from collapsing in Hindi. Irrfan Khan, essaying the role of a protagonist with Shah Rukh Khan playing a cameo was featured in the official remake 'Billu' (2009) of the Srinivasan- Mammotty starrer 'Katha Parayumbol' released two years earlier in 2007.

A modern day retelling of the famed Krishna-Sudama story, the film had a very simple storyline in the original where two childhood friends part ways, one becomes a barber in the village where he was born and the other follows his cinema dreams and becomes a major star.

As fate would have it, the star returns to his moorings to shoot a film and even when the entire village throngs the shooting location to catch a glimpse of him, the old pal refuses to go, apprehending mixed reactions from his famous pal. How friendship triumphs in the end was what the climax was all about.

As a reference in Wikipedia notes: 'Noted director Priyadarshan was highly impressed with the film that he immediately bought rights for the Hindi remake of the film. Priyadarshan had screened the film to noted actor, Shah Rukh Khan, who was impressed with the film that he signed onto the Hindi remake, Billu as well as producing it under his Red Chillies Entertainment.

Khan suggested that Priyan should stick to the original script sans any alterations. Also, three item numbers by Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are to be added into the film's promotion.'

Somehow, the endearing emotion which classifies friendship as a unique, irreplaceable relationship was missing in Hindi, which lost out to commercial considerations and fell with a thud at the box-office. The upcountry media gave it a critical appraisal and raved about it.

The Times of India gave the film three stars and describes it as "a moving ode to friendship and ordinariness".[17] While CNN-IBN's Rajeev Masand gave the film two out of five stars, he stated that it "works smoothly as a simple, moral tale, its charm interrupted every time the director goes for broader, more 'commercial' appeal.

But it's enjoyable and heart-felt too, and for that reason deserves to be watched".[18] Shashi Baliga of the Hindustan Times said that, "Though the film has its share of stock characters, maudlin and over-the-top moments and sags in the latter half, there's also good story-telling, some great acting, and a healthy dose of masala in the item numbers".

The title which was originally 'Billu Barber' became 'Billu' as Shah Rukh Khan agreed with the protesters. He even invited them to watch the film to find out if there was anything more objectionable.

However, like the Tamil remake starring Rajinikanth in the star's role and the dubbed Telugu versions of the film, the Hindi reprisal too failed to make a mark.