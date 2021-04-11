Who Will Play Yagna Shetty's Role in Act 1978 Hindi Remake?

Kannada movie "Act-1978" is getting remade in Hindi. Yagna Shetty had worked in this movie directed by Munso Re. The movie drew the attention of the audience for its unique storyline, subject matter, and good performances of actors. This movie which released in theatres post Coronavirus lockdown, lured crowds to theatres amidst the pandemic crisis. The movie received good reviews from critics and audiences alike. The movie "Act 78" has the story of a woman who treads the path of violence to teach corrupt officials a lesson and to get the rights due to her.



Now, we learn that the remake rights of this movie have been sold to Hindi. Director Munso Re has said that a popular Hindi actress will be playing the role that was played by Yagna Shetty. But it is not yet known who will take up this role and who will direct this movie in Hindi.



However, Act 78 director Munso Re has expressed his wish to direct the Hindi version also if given an opportunity. "Act 78" was recently released on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is being appreciated by viewers worldwide.



The Kannada flick Act 1978 made on a budget of Rs 30 million rupees has music scored by Rahul Shivakumar. The movie also starred Pramod Shetty, Shruti and Sudha Belawadi in key roles.

