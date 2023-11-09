Will enthrall all with Calling Sahastra in theatres: Sudigali Sudheer in Kanula Neeru Raalade song release event

Sudigali Sudheer, who shot to fame with his captivating performances on the small screen, successfully transitioned to the big screen, making a remarkable debut with the blockbuster film "Gaalodu." Now, in his second film, "Calling Sahasra," Sudheer is all set to entertain movie enthusiasts.

The film is being promoted on a grand scale, and recently, the makers released the song "Kanula Neeru Raalade." Directed by Arun Vikkirala, the film stars Dollysha as the female lead and is produced by Vijesh Taayal, Venkateswarlu Katuri, and Chiranjeevi Pamidi under the banners of Shadow Media Productions and Radha Arts.

The post-production work for the film has been successfully completed, and the cinematographer has announced that "Calling Sahasra" will soon hit the theaters, with Sudheer delivering a different and entertaining role.

Dollysha, the female lead, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work with Sudheer and the entire team, emphasizing her enjoyment of the experience. She also mentioned that, despite some delays, the film's output has turned out exceptionally well.

Mohit, the music composer, shared his positive experience working with Sudheer and the team, highlighting the emotional depth in the film's music. He also praised director Arun, cinematographer Sunny, and lyricist Suddala for their contributions.

The producers, Venkateswarlu Katuri and Vijesh Thayal, thanked the film's supporters, and Venkateswarlu expressed his appreciation for the strong support received. Bekkam Venugopal, who became part of the team, praised the teaser and the song's positive response, mentioning their plans to release the trailer soon.

Director Arun Vikkirala expressed confidence that "Calling Sahasra" would elevate Sudheer's stardom, with Mohit's music and Mark K Robin's background score contributing to the film's impact. He thanked the producers and underlined their dedication to making the event a special treat for Sudheer's fans.

Ramachandra Rao commended the film's impact on movie lovers and announced the release of the second song. Bekkam Venugopal expressed his support for the film and emphasized the uniqueness it brings to the audience, promising a grand release.











Sudheer expressed his gratitude to his fans, thanked the music composer Mohit, and highlighted the appealing choreography by Jittu master. He praised producer Vijesh for his unwavering commitment to the project, with the support of other producers and Bekkam Venugopal. Sudheer also commended DollySha for her dedication to learning Telugu and delivering a remarkable performance. He wished her success and thanked his fans for their love, hinting at an impending announcement regarding the film's release date



Banners:Shadow Media Productions and Radha Arts banners.

Cast: Sudheer Anand Bayana, Dollysha, Sivabalaji, Manoharan, Raviteja Nannimala.

Technicians:

Written and Directed by Arun Vikkirala

Producers - Vijesh Taayal, Venkateswarlu Katuri, Chiranjeevi Pamidi

Music - Mohith Rahmaniac

Background Score - Mark K Robin

Songs - Mohith Rahmaniac

DOP - Sunny D

Action - Shivaraj

Editor - Garry Bh

Lyrics - Lakshmi Priyanka

PRO: Naidu Surendra - Phani Kandukuri (Beyond Media)