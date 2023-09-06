Wynk Studio wins music distribution rights to Kay Kay Menon’s starrer “Love All”

Wynk Music, India’s number 1 music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, today announced that Wynk Studio, India’s largest music distribution ecosystem, has won the distribution rights to Kay Kay Menon’s starrer “Love All”, a movie based on the life of badminton superstar, P Gopichand.



“Love All” is produced by Mahesh Bhatt and P Gopichand along with Anand Pandit. It will be released by M Ramesh’s Laxmi Ganpathy Film Studios on September 01. Directed by Sudhanshu Sharma, the movie also features Swastika Mukherjee, Robin Das, Shrishwara, Atul Srivastava and Raja Bundela. The movie has five memorable tracks, which are already available on Wynk.

1. Baton Baton Mein, Singer – Jubin Nautiyal

2. Gilli Si Subah, Singer – Papon

3. Chal Uth Jhat Path, Singer – Sonu Nigam

4. Love All Bol De, Singer – Kay Kay Menon

5. Sahas Do Sahas, Singer – Anjali Gayakwad

Speaking about the distribution arrangement, Adarsh Nair, CEO - Airtel Digital and Chief Product Officer - Airtel, said, “Wynk Studio was established with the vision of offering independent artists a creative outlet which would also help them with any monetisation and discovery issues they might face. We have had great success with independent artists and have 1000 artists on our roster at present. This distribution partnership will open new vistas for producers looking to explore digital distribution and wanting to capitalise on Airtel’s inherent strengths of reach and connectivity.”

Wynk Studio has gone from strength to strength since it was established. It has recently distributed independent singles such as “Love Token” from Manj Music and Anusha Dandekar, “Billo” from Vishal Dadlani and Nikhita Gandhi’s single “Pyaar mein Pagal”, a simultaneously romantic and groovy number, about a girl madly in love.

Wynk offers music in 15 Indian languages and regional songs now account for over 30% of the overall streams on the app. Songs in Oriya, Gujarati, Assamese, Marathi, Telugu and Bhojpuri have seen a growth of over 150% and are popular outside their home states as well.

The Wynk music journey:

Sept 2014: Launched in India; crosses 1 lakh downloads in 4 days

Feb 2015: Crosses 5 million app downloads

June 2015: Launches Data Save Mode

Nov 2015: Crosses 12 million installs

Jan 2016: Introduces MP3 Player Function- Plays Local MP3 file

Mar 2017: Crosses 50 million installs

Jan 2018: Crosses 75 million install (s)

Dec 2018: Voted India’s most entertaining app on Playstore

Jan 2019: Crosses 100 million installs

Aug 2022: Launched Wynk Studio

For more details visit https://studio.wynk.in/