Yami Gautam Shares A BTS Video And Showcases A Glimpse Of A Possessed Girl Role Prep-Up Session

It is all known that Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam starrer Bhoot Police movie released on OTT platform recently. Well, Yami bagged the appreciation from all parts of Bollywood as she gave her best and made us go jaw dropped with her deadly possessed girl role. Off late, she shared a few BTS videos from the sets and made us know how difficult it was for her to don that role holding the makeup for hours together.



The first pic showcased Yami as a possessed girl… She looked deadly in a ghost avatar and was seen sporting in a pink sweater. Coming to the first video, Yami is busy removing her possessed girl makeup. The last video showed off how perfectly she bent back donning the possessed girl attire. She said yoga helped her to do it perfectly despite having a neck injury. Through this post she thanked all her team for their wonderful support amid the pandemic time. "My love for horror films was one of the main reasons that got me excited to play the part in #BhootPolice, where I get 'possessed'. It wasn't easy as it took 3 hours for me to get into this look and 45 mins to get out of it, each day, shooting bare feet & with cable work, throughout the chilly nights in Himachal...

Despite my neck injury, I wanted to do everything myself, and my Yoga practice helped me to achieve it to a great extent. Although, I wish I could take some professional training but the pandemic restrictions made it impossible at that time. I did whatever best I could on the set! These are a part of the challenges that come along with the profession I love so much! And I will do it again and again!

Thank you for giving me so much love, again & making the pain seem absolutely worth it! Thank you @shoma_goswami and your crew for bringing this look to life, master ji @javedkarimactiondirector for all his guidance & precautions. It wouldn't have been the same without your support."

Going with the Bhoot Police story, Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were seen as ghost hunters in this horror-comedy movie. They try to act best as ghost hunters by fooling the people. But the actual story begins when Jacqueline who plays as Kanika and Yami who essays the role of Maya enters the scene. They ask Saif and Arjun to save them from a bhoot.

Bhoot Police movie is being directed by Pavan Kriplani and is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Asshai Puri under the Tips Industries and 12 Street Entertainment banners. This movie was released on 10th September, 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar. It is receiving positive reviews and also stood as the best entertainer of the season.