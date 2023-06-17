Yash nods his head for a project after ‘KGF 2’

It has been a while since Yash’s “KGF 2” released in theaters but the Kannada star hero is yet to announce his next project. The latest we hear is that Yash is all set to collaborate with Geethu Mohandas of “Moothon” fame for his next project.



This project is in the final stages of pre production and the same is to be officially announced by the makers shortly. This film will also be shot on a massive scale. Yash has green signalled the script and the only thing due is the announcement of the project and the commencement of the shoot. As per sources, official update regarding the same will be out soon.