- Fresh law graduates to pay only Rs 750 as enrollment fee to BKC, rules Kerala HC
- Karnataka government to distribute Rs 25L each to victims of revenge killings
- 1 dead, 174 detained after violent protest in Gujarat over anti-encroachment drive
- Bhangar clashes: Video of goon confessing to being hired by Trinamool MLA goes viral
- Cops to rid Dakshina Kannada of vigilantism?
- Mopidevi Venkatramana assured govt. support to Kin of Amarnath killed in Bapatla
- Case against AAP leader Satyendar Jain: HC seeks ED stand on bail plea by two accused
- Minister promises immediate action on the coast
- KTR to launch several works in Warangal today
- Pre-arrest bail to be granted in extraordinary cases: Delhi Court
Yash nods his head for a project after ‘KGF 2’
It has been a while since Yash’s “KGF 2” released in theaters but the Kannada star hero is yet to announce his next project. The latest we hear is that Yash is all set to collaborate with Geethu Mohandas of “Moothon” fame for his next project.
This project is in the final stages of pre production and the same is to be officially announced by the makers shortly. This film will also be shot on a massive scale. Yash has green signalled the script and the only thing due is the announcement of the project and the commencement of the shoot. As per sources, official update regarding the same will be out soon.
