Yash Spills The Beans On Rocky Character In KGF Chapter 2

Sandalwood rocking star Yash whose last film KGF broke all records and set a new benchmark at the box office has his favourite idols. From Telugu actor Prabhas to Tamil actor Ilayathalapathy Vijay, Yash adores them and even follows them.

Recently, Yash was spotted an awards ceremony where he was conferred the best actor title which he received in Chennai. After that he got a chance to groove to a song from Vijay's latest movie Bigil, which was a sports drama. With little help from Choreographer Sandy Master was seen shaking his leg to Vijay's hit number Verithanam. The Yash video has garnered record eyeballs on YouTube.

On the occasion, Yash also thanked the Tamil audience for their unconditional love while revealing a little about his role in KGF Chapter 2. Addressing the crowd which had gone crazy on seeing Yash dance steps for the Vijay number from the Attlee directorial movie, the rocking star said Rocky Bhai will be crazier in the sequel.

KGF Chapter 2 is being directed by Prashanth Neel who's now on every actor's wishlist. The first instalment of the movie has raised expectations among the audience. It remains to be seen if the momentum from the first part will be carried forward in KGF Chapter 2 too.