Yash To Unveil Bharat Baahubali Trailer

Rocking Star Yash is a busy man. He's juggling KGF Chapter 2 and playing a doting father to his kids at home. The actor threw a huge birthday bash for his daughter which was attended by almost every celebrity in the Kannada film industry. The actor will soon be seen in the sequel to his movie KGF Chapter 1 which broke all box office records in Sandalwood and also upped the benchmark for other Kannada movies. Thus expectations has risen for the sequel. Fans are waiting to see what's in store for them in KGF Chapter 2.

In a latest development, Yash has been invited as the chief guest at the trailer release of Bharat Baahubali. The movie will star Manju Mandavya who also helmed Yash's Masterpiece which released in the year 2015.

Now, the movie Bharat Baahubali is gearing up for release and the makers want to give audience a peek into what the film feels like with a trailer. Bharat Baahubali trailer will be unveiled by none other than KGF actor Yash. January 3 has been locked for the grand release of Bharat Baahubali trailer.

This bit of news was confirmed by Manju Mandavya who has said that since the audio tracks from the movie have become chartbusters, the makers thought it would be great to make use of the situation and release the trailer too to ensure recall value of the movie.

Bharat Baahubali is touted to be a comic thriller with comedy and thrilling moments thrown in right proportions. It is worth mentioning here that Manju Mandavya was first a director and then an actor. He was seen in Raja Huli. He says that he agreed to work in Bharat Baahubali because of its freshness. He says, "People would always ask me when will I act next and I was waiting for the right script to come along. I got this idea in my head which I discussed with Chikkanna and then everything fell in place," he says.

Manju Mandavya has experience in theatre. So acting on the big screen for a stage actor isn't very difficult.

The makers released a special song from the movie Bharat Baahubali on New Year which has received fantastic response from the audience. Now, the makers hope that the movie too will get the same reception after it hits theatres on Jan 17, post Sankranthi.

Meanwhile, the makers are preparing for the trailer release and can't wait to find out the audience reaction to the video.