Yashoda Team Visits Samantha As The Movie Receives A Huge Response

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Samantha's most-awaited movie 'Yashoda' released today. The film bagged great response on the first day itself and many of them praised Samantha for her amazing screen presence. The captivating story of the surrogate mother touched hearts and thus the movie is all set to become a blockbuster! On this special occasion, the director duo Hari and Harish along with their team visited Samantha at her home and also dropped a pic on social media too.

Along with sharing the pics, BA Raju's team also wrote, "Team is overwhelmed with the Thumping Response for #Yashoda in Theatres Team thanks the audience for making it a Thrilling Blockbuster @Samanthaprabhu2 @varusarath5 @Iamunnimukundan @harishankaroffi @hareeshnarayan @krishnasivalenk @SrideviMovieOff".

In the pic, Sam posed with the director duo and sported in black top! She looked happy with the success of the movie. She also dropped a post on her Twitter handle and expressed her happiness and thanked all and sundry…

This time, more than ever, I was hoping and praying for all your support in promoting the film. The affection you have showered on me & Yashoda in the run up to the release is humbling. Forever grateful to all of you. You are my family❤️ Truly hope you enjoy the film. Thank you🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/O8rbC4cYU4 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) November 11, 2022

She also responded and replied to each and every person who reviewed the movie and thanked them with lovely notes.

Going with the earlier trailer, it starts off with Samantha taking part in Dibya's baby shower function and starts to experience her beautiful pregnancy journey. But actually, she is picked as a surrogate mother by the EVA agency. Taking an advantage of her poor background, EVA agency which is being run by Varalakshmi Sarathkumar targeted Samantha asking her to be a surrogate mother. She meets a few more ladies there who are been trapped in the same way and they are told that the babies whom they deliver will lead a happy and rich life. But suddenly after Samantha experiences some doubtful sequences, she decides to find out the mystery behind the EVA agency. So, she faces some intense action sequences and even gets hurt too. So, we need to wait and watch how she will manage to escape from the EVA agency and chase the mystery behind it.

Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen as 'Madhubala' in this most-awaited movie and she is the antagonist. This new-age thriller is being directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner. Yashoda movie will be having a new-age plot and is being made in total 5 languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Speaking about other projects of Samantha, she is part of Shaakuntalam and Kushi movies in Tollywood. Sam is also part of Citadel and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love movies.

Samantha is diagnosed with auto-immune condition called Myositis and is presently taking treatment to get recovered.