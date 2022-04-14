Yash's Success Story from Riding an Auto for Movie Promotion to KGF 2 success

Very few people recognize if someone says the name Kannada Actor J Arun Kumar. But, if one says Yash every film lover in India yells, "Hail Superstar" in Karnataka and now in Pan India as well.

Yash was born as J Arun Kumar in a middle-class family where his father was a bus driver and his mother a homemaker. From a very tender age, he aspired to become an actor.

His passion for movies first took him to the small screen, where he acted in the TV serial Nanda Gokula. Later, to quench his thirst to become an actor, he ran away from home with Rs 300 in his pocket. With almost no contact with the film industry, he grabbed and utili zed every opportunity that knocked on his door. He even promoted one of his films riding an auto.



However, in the year 2018 Film KGF changed his life totally, which became a blockbuster industry in Kannada and a blockbuster in other languages.

Since then, after a gap of eight years, the KGF Chapter 2 has been released today and receiving blockbuster reviews from everywhere. Hope the success journey of Yash continues for years.