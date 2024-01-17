Yatra 2' upcoming movie poster unveiled

Yatra 2' is one of the much awaited films of the year as it explores one of the greatest fights and comebacks in Telugu political scenarios, by YS Jaganmohan Reddy S/O YS Rajasekhar Reddy. Mahi V Raghav's directorial explores the grit and determination of YS Jagan in fulfilling the promise made on behalf of his father and taking forward his father's visions for the welfare of the people.

All the crucial characters from the film have already been revealed. Jiiva as YS Jagan and Mammootty as YS Rajasekhar Reddy along with Ketaki Narayan as YS Bharathi, Mahesh Manjrekar as Nara Chandra Babu Naidu and Susanne Bennett as Sonia Gandhi. But, many speculated about the roles of Pawan Kalyan, Sharmila and Nara Lokesh in the film as they were present during the political picture when YS Jaganmohan Reddy was on the rise.





But, none of their characters will be present in the film. Director Mahi V Raghav is clear about his vision of showcasing 'Yatra 2' only about the journey of YS Jagan without deviating from the core point Jagan's fight for keeping the promise made by his father and emotional dimension of father - son relationship. Mahi feels focussing on multiple characters might dilute the plot.



While 'Yatra' deals with the walkathon of iconic leader YS Rajasekhar Reddy, 'Yatra 2' depicts the journey of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS JaganMohan Reddy through 2009-19. Recently released glimpse of 'Yatra 2' has further heightened the anticipation about the film. Three Autumn Leaves jointly produce Yatra 2 along with Shiva Meka's V Celluloids. Madhie is cranking the camera while Santosh Narayanan contributes the music . 'Yatra 2' is releasing in theatres on 8th February, 2024.